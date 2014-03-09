FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to show support for Ukraine's Yatseniuk in White House visit
March 9, 2014 / 4:14 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to show support for Ukraine's Yatseniuk in White House visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KEY LARGO, Florida (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk at the White House on Wednesday, just days before a referendum on secession by Crimea, in a show of support for Ukrainian sovereignty, the White House said on Sunday.

The leaders will talk about “how to find a peaceful resolution to Russia’s ongoing military intervention in Crimea that would respect Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

