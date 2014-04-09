FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior U.S. diplomat says no 'high expectations' for Russia talks on Ukraine
April 9, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

Senior U.S. diplomat says no 'high expectations' for Russia talks on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Victoria Nuland, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe, said on Wednesday that expectations were not high for upcoming talks with Russia on the Ukraine crisis, but said it is essential to keep up all efforts to de-escalate the situation.

“We don’t have high expectations for these talks, but we do believe it is very important to keep that diplomatic door open,” Nuland testified at a congressional hearing on the situation in Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union will hold a ministerial meeting next week to discuss the Ukraine crisis, the EU said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

