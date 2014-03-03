Russian threats against Ukraine would be dangerous escalation: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If reports that Russia has threatened to use force against the Ukrainian military are true, it would be a dangerous escalation of the situation in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

“These reports today of threats of force against Ukrainian military installations would, if true, in our view constitute a dangerous escalation of the situation for which we would hold Russia directly responsible,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a conference call.