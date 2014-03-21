FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Rice: skeptical about Russia assurances on troop movement
#Politics
March 21, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.'s Rice: skeptical about Russia assurances on troop movement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House national security adviser Susan Rice and spokesman Jay Carney (R) address reporters in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Susan Rice said on Friday the United States is skeptical of Russian assurances that troop movements on the Ukraine border are no more than military exercises.

“We have indeed been taking note of developments along Ukraine’s border, including the Russian border,” Rice told reporters.

“The Russians have stated that they are intending military exercises,” she added. “Obviously given their past practice and the gap between what they have said and what they have done, we are watching it with skepticism.”

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
