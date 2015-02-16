FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia hopes Minsk agreements will be abided by: Kremlin adviser
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russia hopes Minsk agreements will be abided by: Kremlin adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes the Minsk agreements on resolving the Ukraine crisis will be abided by, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, adding that EU sanctions were illegal and prevented the solution of problems in the country.

“Our attitude remains the same - sanctions are illegal. They prevent the solution of problems, I mean Ukrainian problems, and hinder the development of relations between the European Union and Russia,” he told reporters.

He said the situation in eastern Ukraine was developing “not badly” - better than it had been before the meetings in Minsk.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.