EU says Van Rompuy, Russia's Putin discuss Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the financial and security situation in Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, a European Union spokesman said.

The EU gave no details of the call, which came amid international concern over the situation in Ukraine’s Crimea region where armed men took control of two airports on Friday.

Europe is also discussing a range of options for short- and longer-term financial assistance to Ukraine after President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted after months of protests.