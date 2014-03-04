Central European states evoke own invasions, urge help for Ukraine

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Four Central European EU members on Tuesday evoked the memory of Soviet invasions of the last century in condemning Russia’s seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and its decision to authorize a potential further military incursion.

“The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia are appalled to witness a military intervention in 21st century Europe akin to their own experiences in 1956, 1968 and 1981,” read a statement issued by the prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, known as the Visegrad Four.

Soviet forces invaded Hungary and then-Czechoslovakia in 1956 and 1968 respectively to crush attempts to throw off the yoke of Soviet communism, and in 1981 Poland’s communist rulers imposed martial law for the same reason.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia all share a border with Ukraine.

“The Visegrad Countries believe that the recent military actions by Russia are not only in violation of international law, but also create a dangerous new reality in Europe,” the four countries said in a joint statement released in Budapest.

The leaders urged the European Union and NATO to assist Ukraine and stand united “in the face of this dangerous development threatening European peace and security”.

At the same time, the Visegrad group said it was very important that the Ukrainian government protect the rights of all citizens, including minorities. About 150,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine.