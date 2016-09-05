FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia says starts planned large-scale war games involving Crimea
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Russia says starts planned large-scale war games involving Crimea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday a long-planned major military exercise involving annexed Crimea and Russia's Black Sea and Caspian fleets had got underway, and that 12,500 troops would take part.

The exercise -- called Caucasus 2016 -- follows a period of heightened tension between Russia and Ukraine after Moscow accused Kiev of sending saboteurs into the peninsula to carry out a series of bombings. Kiev has flatly denied that.

Russia conducted a series of nationwide spot combat readiness checks in the run-up to the exercise and practiced swiftly moving military hardware and troops to Crimea as part of a logistics exercise last month.

The Defence Ministry described Caucasus 2016, which it said would run until Sept. 10, as the last major military training exercise of the year.

It said the war games, which are being held across Russia's entire southern military district, would test commanders' ability to plan, prepare and conduct military action and to coordinate different types of troops.

An unspecified number of aircraft would take part, along with Russia's Black Sea and Caspian Fleets, armored units and infantry and paratroopers, it said.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.