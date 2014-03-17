U.S. warns of further sanctions on Russia if Crimea formally annexed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian could face additional sanctions if it proceeds with formal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region or takes further military action in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

There is “concrete evidence” that some ballots arrived “pre-marked” in Sunday’s secession referendum in Crimea and other voting anomalies were also detected, another U.S. official said after Washington announced visa bans and asset freezes on 11 Russian and Ukrainian officials.

