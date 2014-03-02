FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 2, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine says its 10 ships in Crimean port stay loyal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday its navy’s fleet of 10 warships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol had not left the port and remained loyal to the government in Kiev.

Earlier, Ukraine said it had withdrawn coastguard vessels from Sevastopol and another Crimean port and stationed them elsewhere.

Russian forces have seized Crimea, an isolated peninsula, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet also has its headquarters. Several units of Ukrainian troops in Crimea have been surrounded, and Russian troops have urged them to give up arms and support the peninsula’s pro-Moscow regional authorities.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

