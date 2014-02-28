Vice President Biden calls Ukraine PM Yatseniuk, pledges U.S. support

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the formation of a new government in Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and pledged U.S. support for reforms, the White House said.

“The vice president reassured the prime minister that the United States will offer its full support as Ukraine undertakes the reforms necessary to return to economic health, pursue reconciliation, uphold its international obligations, and seek open and constructive relationships with all its neighbors,” the White House said.