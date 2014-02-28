FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vice President Biden calls Ukraine PM Yatseniuk, pledges U.S. support
February 28, 2014 / 3:18 AM / 4 years ago

Vice President Biden calls Ukraine PM Yatseniuk, pledges U.S. support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the formation of a new government in Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and pledged U.S. support for reforms, the White House said.

“The vice president reassured the prime minister that the United States will offer its full support as Ukraine undertakes the reforms necessary to return to economic health, pursue reconciliation, uphold its international obligations, and seek open and constructive relationships with all its neighbors,” the White House said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Walsh

