Obama to meet with congressional leaders on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is scheduled to meet with the congressional leaders of both parties on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

The president and Vice President Joe Biden are due to meet with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, an administration official said.