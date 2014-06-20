FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. concerned about buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine
June 20, 2014 / 5:49 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. concerned about buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border and the establishment of defense “cordons” by Russian authorities are troubling developments, the White House said on Friday.

“There is mounting evidence that shows a buildup of Russian military forces on the border with Ukraine,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said. “We will not accept any use of Russian military forces under any pretext in eastern Ukraine.”

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

