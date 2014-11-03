White House condemns elections held by Russian separatists in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it would not recognize elections held by Russian separatists in parts of Ukraine on the weekend and expressed concern that Moscow was trying to legitimize the results.

“The United States condemns the illegitimate, so-called ‘elections’ held on Sunday by Russia-backed separatists in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk,” said Bernadette Meehan, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

“We are concerned by a Russian Foreign Ministry statement today that seeks to legitimizes these sham ‘elections,'” Meehan said, warning that economic penalties on Moscow “will rise” if Moscow continues to ignore its obligations under the Minsk ceasefire signed in September.