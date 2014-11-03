FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns elections held by Russian separatists in Ukraine
#World News
November 3, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

White House condemns elections held by Russian separatists in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it would not recognize elections held by Russian separatists in parts of Ukraine on the weekend and expressed concern that Moscow was trying to legitimize the results.

“The United States condemns the illegitimate, so-called ‘elections’ held on Sunday by Russia-backed separatists in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk,” said Bernadette Meehan, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

“We are concerned by a Russian Foreign Ministry statement today that seeks to legitimizes these sham ‘elections,'” Meehan said, warning that economic penalties on Moscow “will rise” if Moscow continues to ignore its obligations under the Minsk ceasefire signed in September.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

