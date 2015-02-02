White House adviser: More weapons not the answer to Ukraine crisis

Deputy U.S. national security adviser Ben Rhodes speaks during a press briefing on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts as U.S. Barack Obama continues his vacation on the island August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes economic sanctions remain the best way to influence Russia on the Ukraine crisis and that injecting more weapons would not necessarily solve the problem, Deputy White House national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on Monday.

“We still think that the best way to influence Russia’s calculus is through those economic sanctions that are biting deep into the Russian economy,” Rhodes said in an interview with CNN.

In response to comments by senior administration officials that Washington is reconsidering whether to provide weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russian-backed separatists, Rhodes said: “We don’t think the answer to the crisis in Ukraine is simply to inject more weapons.”