WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and European Council President Donald Tusk will meet at the White House on March 9 to discuss the Ukraine crisis and the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, the White House said on Friday.

Obama and Tusk also are expected to discuss the global economy, talks toward a U.S.-European trade deal, energy security and climate change, the White House said in a statement.