Russians close in on Ukrainian ship in Crimea
March 25, 2014 / 7:09 PM / 3 years ago

Russians close in on Ukrainian ship in Crimea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEVASTOPOL, Crimea (Reuters) - Russian forces appeared to be attempting to take over the last military ship controlled by Ukraine in Crimea on Tuesday after a Ukrainian military spokesman reported explosions in its vicinity and helicopters approaching the vessel.

Russian forces armed with stun grenades and automatic weapons have seized ships and military bases from the last remaining Ukrainian troops in Crimea in recent days as part of Russia’s largely bloodless annexation of the region.

Kiev, which calls Russia’s annexation of Crimea illegal, ordered its remaining forces to withdraw for their own safety on Monday, but not all troops have yet left the Black Sea peninsula and some ships have been prevented from leaving.

“Around 1900 (1600 GMT) there were several explosions from the direction of the minesweeper Cherkasy in the Donuzlav bay,” Ukrainian military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov told Reuters.

“Some Mi-35 helicopter gunships were observed hovering in the area. Speedboats and a tug were seen approaching Cherkasy,” he said.

On Monday Cherkasy attempted without success to break to the open sea through a blockade at the entrance to the inlet. The Russian navy blocked the route earlier this month by scuttling three hulks in the channel.

Seleznyov said he was unable to confirm whether Russian troops had boarded the ship.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by

