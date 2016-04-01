World Bank official says political crisis threatens Ukraine reform drive

A man tries to sell flower bouquets to drivers at an intersection during a rainstorm ahead of the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - A political crisis in Ukraine threatens to derail a Western-backed reform drive and thwart attempts to pull its conflict-hit economy out of a two-year recession, the World Bank’s country director for Ukrainesaid on Friday.

Lawmakers are under pressure to form a new coalition to end a deadlock that threatens snap parliamentary elections and has delayed disbursement of $1.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund and other foreign loans.

“The current political crisis poses a very serious threat to the still fragile recovery and exposes a serious enough threat to continued economic reforms,” the World Bank’s Qimiao Fan said at a briefing. “It’s very important in our view that the political crisis is resolved as quickly as possible.”

The World Bank kept its forecast for Ukraine’s 2016 economic growth unchanged at 1 percent and said it saw inflation slowing to 15 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 23.4 percent.

On Thursday, the results of a Reuters poll of 16 Ukrainian banks and brokerages forecast Ukraine’s economy would grow 1.4 percent in 2016 after contracting 9.9 percent in 2015 and 6.6 percent in 2014.