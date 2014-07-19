FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi calls for fair and objective investigation into downing of Malaysian jet
July 19, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

China's Xi calls for fair and objective investigation into downing of Malaysian jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping called for a fair and objective investigation into the downing of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 298 aboard, China’s official government website said on Saturday.

The investigation should find out the truth as soon as possible, the website reported Xi as saying.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down. The wreckage is strewn across miles of rebel-held territory near the border with Russia, which is mired in conflict with Ukraine.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Paul Tait

