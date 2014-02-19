FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian president urges opposition to step away from radicals
February 19, 2014 / 4:33 AM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian president urges opposition to step away from radicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich urged leaders of the opposition on Wednesday to dissociate themselves from radicals and warned them that otherwise he will “talk differently” with them.

Yanukovich also said in a statement some members of the anti-government opposition had crossed a line when they called on their supporters to bring weapons to the demonstration in the central square of Ukraine’s capital, Kiev.

The president called those people “criminals” and said they would face justice in court.

More than 20 people have been killed in clashes between anti-government protesters and police that erupted on Tuesday in Kiev, including seven policemen killed by gun fire.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robert Birsel

