President Yanukovich is in Ukraine: security source
February 22, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

President Yanukovich is in Ukraine: security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian national (bottom) and EU flags fly outside the presidential administration building in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

KIEV (Reuters) - President Viktor Yanukovich is still in Ukraine, a senior security source told Reuters on Saturday following reports his residence was empty and unguarded and his offices were in the hands of protesters.

“Everything’s ok with him,” the source said. “He is in Ukraine.” Asked whether the embattled leader was in the capital, the source replied: “I cannot say.”

The UNIAN news agency cited Anna Herman, a lawmaker close to Yanukovich, as saying the president was in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matt Robinson

