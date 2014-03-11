FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 11, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Yanukovich says is Ukraine's commander-in-chief, army will ignore 'criminal orders'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) - Ukraine’s ousted leader, Viktor Yanukovich, reiterated on Tuesday that he was the country’s legitimate president and commander-in-chief, saying he was sure the armed forces would refuse to obey any “criminal orders”.

In a statement in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Yanukovich remained unswayed in his argument that “extremists” had taken power in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. He told journalists that a presidential election set for May 25 would be illegal.

reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.