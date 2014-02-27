FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia agrees to protect Ukraine's Yanukovich on Russian territory: Ifax
February 27, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Russia agrees to protect Ukraine's Yanukovich on Russian territory: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to ensure the personal safety of Ukraine’s Viktor Yanukovich, Russian news agencies quoted a source in the authorities as saying on Thursday.

“In connection with the appeal by president Yanukovich for his personal security to be guaranteed, I report that the request has been granted on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the source was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove

