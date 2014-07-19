FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM, blaming Russia, says experts, not 'drunken gorillas' downed plane
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine PM, blaming Russia, says experts, not 'drunken gorillas' downed plane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - It takes professionals to shoot down an airliner and not a group of “drunken gorillas”, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told a German newspaper on Saturday, claiming that Russia was behind the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH-17.

“Very professional staff is needed to find targets and fire this missile,” he said in an interview to be published on Sunday in Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“It is possible that these people came from Russia.”

Referring to the possibility that the missile was launched by pro-Russian separatists who have been fighting Kiev, he said “(It could) not be operated by drunken gorillas”.

Kiev raised the stakes on Saturday by saying it had evidence that a Russian fired the missile widely assumed to have brought down the plane in east Ukraine last Thursday.

Yatseniuk ruled out that the missile could have been launched by Ukraine. “All of Ukraine’s ground-air-missiles are stationed elsewhere. We are ready to make public evidence and locations.”

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt

