Ukraine PM says Putin trying to wreck election
April 17, 2014 / 12:27 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine PM says Putin trying to wreck election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s prime minister on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to sabotage the country’s upcoming presidential election and said Moscow was responsible for deaths in recent clashes in eastern Ukraine.

“Russia is playing only one game: further aggravation, further provocation, because the task, that Putin today officially announced, is to wreck the presidential election on May 25,” Arseny Yatseniuk told journalists in Kiev.

Putin on Thursday said Ukraine’s presidential election campaign was being conducted in an unacceptable manner and Russia would not view its results as legitimate if the race continued in the same manner.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

