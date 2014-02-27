Ukraine's Yatseniuk appointed prime minister

Ukraine's former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk (R) acknowledges applause from his colleagues after being appointed as prime minister during a session of the Parliament in Kiev February 27, 2014. Yatseniuk was on Thursday appointed by the Ukrainian parliament to be prime minister at the head of a government of national unity. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
KIEV (Reuters) - Former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk was on Thursday appointed by the Ukrainian parliament to be prime minister at the head of a government of national unity.