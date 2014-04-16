FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine prime minister demands Russia stop 'exporting terrorism'
April 16, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine prime minister demands Russia stop 'exporting terrorism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s prime minister on Wednesday accused Russia of “exporting terrorism” to Ukraine by using covert forces to organize armed separatists who he said had attacked Ukrainian forces and occupied state buildings.

“The Russian government must immediately call off its intelligence-diversionary groups, condemn the terrorists and demand that they free the buildings,” Arseny Yatseniuk told a government meeting.

“That is, if the Russian Federation is interested in stabilizing the situation, which I have significant doubts about,” he added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Balmforth

