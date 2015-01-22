Ukraine PM says Russia should bear responsibility for deadly Donetsk attack

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk blamed pro-Russian rebels for a deadly attack on a trolleybus in the eastern city of Donetsk on Thursday and said Russia should bear responsibility for the incident.

“Today Russian terrorists again committed a terrible act against humanity. Russia bears responsibility for this,” he said at a ceremony to mark Unity Day in Kiev.

The Ukrainian administration in Donetsk region said at least eight people had been killed in the incident.