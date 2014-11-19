FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM rules out direct negotiations with pro-Russian separatists
November 19, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine PM rules out direct negotiations with pro-Russian separatists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s prime minister ruled out on Wednesday direct negotiations between the Kiev government and pro-Russian separatists to end six months of conflict in the east of the country.

“We will not hold direct negotiations with Russian terrorists,” Arseny Yatseniuk told a government meeting.

He also called on Russia to abide by a peace formula drawn up in the Belarussian capital Minsk in September and to stop “playing games” aimed at providing the separatists with legal status.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet

