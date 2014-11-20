FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian PM accuses Putin of using Ukraine as a 'playing field'
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian PM accuses Putin of using Ukraine as a 'playing field'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday Europe and the United States should join Ukraine in forcing Russia to stick to a peace deal to end the separatist conflict, accusing the Kremlin of using Ukraine as a “playing-field”.

“Putin’s actions are a threat to everyone, the global order, global peace, a direct threat to the EU and NATO member countries ... It is to be our joint goal to prevent a large-scale war that Russia is deliberately provoking,” he told a news conference.

“Putin believes Ukraine is just a playing-field,” he said.

Reporting by Richard Balmforth; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.