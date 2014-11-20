Ukrainian PM accuses Putin of using Ukraine as a 'playing field'

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday Europe and the United States should join Ukraine in forcing Russia to stick to a peace deal to end the separatist conflict, accusing the Kremlin of using Ukraine as a “playing-field”.

“Putin’s actions are a threat to everyone, the global order, global peace, a direct threat to the EU and NATO member countries ... It is to be our joint goal to prevent a large-scale war that Russia is deliberately provoking,” he told a news conference.

“Putin believes Ukraine is just a playing-field,” he said.