FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine PM says there is a campaign to discredit government
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 3, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine PM says there is a campaign to discredit government

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Stephane Dion (not pictured) in Kiev, Ukraine, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday political forces were seeking to discredit his government in order to gain power and control state revenue, after the economy minister resigned citing graft.

“All this fuss ... with the discrediting of the government and individual members of the cabinet, whom I and our faction support, is created with one aim: to redistribute (revenue) streams and seize power,” he said in a government meeting.

“This resignation situation - it’s running from the field of battle, whereas we need to fight,” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.