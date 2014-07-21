Russia's Putin should understand 'it's enough already': Ukraine PM

KIEV (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin should understand that “it’s enough already”, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday, criticizing the Russian leader for handing weapons to rebels fighting Kiev’s forces in eastern Ukraine.

“I do not expect anything from the Russian government. They supplied weapons, they sent in fighters. Putin should understand that it’s enough already. This is not a conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It is an international conflict,” he told a news conference.

“Russia is on the dark side, on the side of the devil.”