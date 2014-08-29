FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eastern Ukraine rebel leader agrees to let encircled Ukraine troops leave
August 29, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 3 years ago

Eastern Ukraine rebel leader agrees to let encircled Ukraine troops leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A leader of pro-Moscow rebel forces in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, said on Friday he had agreed to open a humanitarian corridor for encircled Ukraine troops after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement.

Putin called on the rebels to provide the corridor in east Ukraine for Ukrainian government troops to leave the battlefield earlier on Friday.

“We are ready to give a humanitarian corridor,” Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told Rossiya 24 TV, adding that troops would have to leave their heavy armored vehicles and ammunition.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Nick Macfie

