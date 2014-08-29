Eastern Ukraine rebel leader agrees to let encircled Ukraine troops leave

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A leader of pro-Moscow rebel forces in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, said on Friday he had agreed to open a humanitarian corridor for encircled Ukraine troops after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement.

Putin called on the rebels to provide the corridor in east Ukraine for Ukrainian government troops to leave the battlefield earlier on Friday.

“We are ready to give a humanitarian corridor,” Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told Rossiya 24 TV, adding that troops would have to leave their heavy armored vehicles and ammunition.