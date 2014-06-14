FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine promises 'adequate response' over shot-down plane
June 14, 2014 / 11:34 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine promises 'adequate response' over shot-down plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko summoned his defense and security chiefs for consultations on Saturday after pro-Russian separatists shot down a military transport plane in east Ukraine, killing 49 people.

“All those involved in cynical acts of terrorism of this magnitude must be punished. Ukraine needs peace. However, the terrorists will receive an adequate response,” Poroshenko said in a statement released by his press service.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

