Ukraine minister calls for new gas talks with Russia
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
#World News
June 13, 2014 / 4:38 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine minister calls for new gas talks with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan proposed on Friday holding new talks on a gas pricing dispute with Russia over the next few days, starting on Saturday in Kiev or another European city.

Prodan’s ministry said he had told European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who is brokering the talks, that Kiev was ready to continue negotiations on the basis of compromise proposals made by the European Commission.

Ukraine has said it ready to pay a price of $326 per 1,000 cubic meters for an interim period. Moscow has described this price proposal as “inadequate” and threatened to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine if Kiev does not start paying off its gas debts by Monday.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
