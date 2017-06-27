Maersk says IT breakdown could be global
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
KIEV Ukrainian state-run aircraft manufacturer Antonov has been hit by a cyber attack, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday as many other companies, including banks and the state power distributor, were affected by cyber attacks.
The Antonov spokeswoman said it was not clear how serious the attack was.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
BEIJING China's top cyber authority formalized a new nationwide cyber attack response plan on Tuesday, as the country seeks to ramp up protection in the face of increasingly sophisticated global threats.