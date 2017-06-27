Maersk says IT breakdown could be global
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
KIEV Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko said on Tuesday that the government's computer network was down, and posted a picture on Twitter of a computer screen showing an error message.
Ukrainian institutions were hit by a wave of cyber attacks earlier in the day, including banks, the state energy distributor and Kiev's main airport.
"We also have a network 'down'," Rozenko said on Facebook. "This image is being displayed by all computers of the government," he said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
