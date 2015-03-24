Ukraine needs 'significant' debt reduction: source close to debt talks

A woman changes an exchange rate on a display board at a currency exchange office in Kiev February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine will not be in position to pay debt by 2020-2022 without a “significant” debt reduction, a source close to Kiev’s debt restructuring talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukraine is currently trying to negotiate around $15 billion of debt relief from creditors as part of an IMF-backed economic turnaround plan.

Among the possible options are a reduction in the principal, forcing losses onto creditors, and an extension of the debt’s maturity, giving Kiev longer to pay.

“If you don’t do significant debt reduction, by 2020-2022 you will not be in a position to pay,” the source said.

“There is a class (of analysts and bankers) who want Ukraine to extend and pretend. There can be no extend and pretend,” the source said, referring to the suggestion that Ukraine can extend bond maturities and later assess how much of a haircut it needs to impose on bondholders, if any.

“Those advocating this are asking Ukraine to derail its IMF program,” the source said.

