No deal in Ukraine debt negotiations, talks to resume Thursday: source
August 13, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

No deal in Ukraine debt negotiations, talks to resume Thursday: source

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Ukraine and a group of its largest creditors on Wednesday failed to reach a deal to restructure the country’s $19 billion of debt but will resume negotiations on Thursday, a source close to the talks said.

The two sides are meeting in San Francisco as part of talks that have dragged on for five months. They hinge on whether the bonds’ face value should be written down.

Ukraine must pay a $60-million coupon on Aug. 23 and a chunkier $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.

Kiev says it will halt debt payments if an agreement to reduce the face value of the debt is not reached with private creditors this week.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

