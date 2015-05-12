FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine creditors' new debt plan does not include haircut: source
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 12, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine creditors' new debt plan does not include haircut: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A new, detailed proposal put to Kiev by a committee of Ukraine’s biggest creditors and aimed at restructuring the country’s debt does not include a principal writedown, a source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

The source added the proposal was consistent with earlier public statements by the committee.

Around $23 billion worth of debt is earmarked for restructuring under the plan which Ukraine’s government says must include a “haircut” or writedown in the bonds’ principal and coupons. The creditors have steadfastly opposed haircuts.

The committee includes investment firm Franklin Templeton and represents investors holding bonds worth about $10 billion.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.