International lenders will 'step up' if Ukraine reforms: EBRD official

LONDON (Reuters) - International lenders will help Ukraine ride out its economic turmoil provided that the government pushes through reforms and tackles corruption, a senior official of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday.

“I think there is a consensus among all these parties (international lenders) that they will step up to the plate, on the condition of course that the Ukrainian government is performing,” Sevki Acuner, the EBRD’s country head for Ukraine, told Reuters.

He was speaking in an interview before Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk warned on Thursday that Kiev risked defaulting on its debt unless Western donors came up with more funds.

Acuner said if Kiev proved it was implementing the required changes, the EBRD could next year provide even more than the 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of loans and project financing it approved in 2014. But it could also reduce this amount if things remained stalled.

“If the reforms are not executed then we will simply not be able to conclude the projects we are on,” he said. “And it’s not just us. The other multilateral investors and countries are looking for the signs and actions.”

Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday approved a reform package including overhauling the tax system, raising energy tariffs, privatizing state firms and cutting social benefits.

The government is rushing through drastic budget cuts to try to ensure it gets the next tranche of a $17 billion International Monetary Fund loan, of which $4.6 billion has been paid out so far. But Western donors are concerned that promised corruption-fighting measures in areas like government procurement have not materialized.

Financial markets are becoming increasingly worried that Ukraine will have to restructure its debts without substantial extra help from the West. Yatseniuk cited a Financial Times report that Kiev would need an extra $15 billion.

But Acuner said international support remained strong.

“This needs to be an all-inclusive effort,” he said, adding that although he wasn’t part of the IMF’s decision making, he didn’t seen “any signs why it (IMF money) shouldn’t be disbursed.”

The reform steps being demanded include cracking down on banking sector corruption, where powerful owners siphon off deposits for their own benefit and whole businesses get seized after minor infringements on loans.

“A number of these banks have backers that are very powerful people and they can try to influence certain decisions,” Acuner said. “They need to be dealt with in a very severe and firm way.”