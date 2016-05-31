FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine inflation to slow further in May: Reuters poll
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 31, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Ukraine inflation to slow further in May: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand by a butcher shop window in Kiev, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s inflation is likely to remain low and prompt the central bank to ease monetary policy further, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

In April, inflation slowed into single digits for the first time in two years, tumbling to 9.8 percent year-on-year. Analysts see it slowing to 8.3 percent in May compared with 58.4 percent in the same month a year ago.

The slump in inflation has allowed Ukraine’s central bank to cut the main rate for the first time since September, lowering it to 19 percent from 22 percent in April and then to 18 percent in May. The bank said it would continue to ease policy if the disinflationary trend continued.

Analysts from 10 Ukrainian banks and brokerages expect the central bank to cut the main rate to 15.0 percent by the end of 2016 and saw inflation at 13.7 percent in December.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alexei Kalmykov; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.