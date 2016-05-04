Orlando Bloom visits war-torn Ukraine

Actor Orlando Bloom, recipient of the Britannia Humanitarian Award, poses at the Britannia Awards hosted by BAFTA Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

UNICEF Goodwill ambassador Orlando Bloom has traveled to war-torn eastern Ukraine to raise awareness of a global education crisis which faces children in humanitarian emergencies.

The actor visited school children in classrooms around three kilometers from the front line of the conflict which started over two years ago. In Ukraine, nearly 600,000 children are in urgent need of aid and 230,000 have been forced to leave their homes.

One in five schools and kindergartens in the region has been damaged and destroyed - and that’s left 300,000 children in immediate need of assistance to continue their education.

Bloom’s visit came as it was announced that nearly a quarter of the world’s school aged children - some 462 million - now live in countries affected by crisis and war. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said the amount of humanitarian aid given internationally to education is insufficient.

Bloom also visited a damaged building now being used as a bomb shelter and met school children who are receiving counseling from UNICEF-supported psychologists, to help them recover from the traumas they have faced during the conflict.