Ukraine leader's party expects majority in parliament

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich’s Party of the Regions expects to secure a parliamentary majority after the election on Sunday, Borys Kolesnikov, deputy prime minister and one of the Regions’ leaders, said after voting ended.

“There are 225 single-seat constituencies and we see our candidates winning 2/3 of them,” he said after exit polls showed the Regions winning about 30 percent in party-list voting, in which the other 225 seats are allocated.