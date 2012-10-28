FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine leader's party expects majority in parliament
October 28, 2012 / 6:54 PM / 5 years ago

Ukraine leader's party expects majority in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich’s Party of the Regions expects to secure a parliamentary majority after the election on Sunday, Borys Kolesnikov, deputy prime minister and one of the Regions’ leaders, said after voting ended.

“There are 225 single-seat constituencies and we see our candidates winning 2/3 of them,” he said after exit polls showed the Regions winning about 30 percent in party-list voting, in which the other 225 seats are allocated.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth

