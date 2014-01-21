Ukraine will not declare state of emergency -presidential aide

KIEV (Reuters) - A senior aide to President Viktor Yanukovich said on Tuesday there would be no declaration of a state of emergency to end the unrest in Ukraine that has brought violent confrontation between protesters and police in the capital.
Asked by a journalist if the presidency was considering such a step, Andriy Klyuev, secretary of the National Council of Security and Defense, said: “There will be no declaration of a state of emergency.”
