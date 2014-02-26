FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU hoping that Russia can be involved in aid to Ukraine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 26, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

EU hoping that Russia can be involved in aid to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it hoped Russia could be included in efforts to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, but said there was no clarity yet on when a donors’ conference might be convened.

Spokesman Olivier Bailly said the EU was working with the International Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on plans to help Ukraine financially, but it was still at an early stage.

”Each of them have specific rules, specific instruments, to be respected. We already mentioned the EBRD, and certainly the IMF, as the key partners when it comes to international financial aid,“ he said. ”We also said that, if possible, key actors like Russia should be involved in the solution.

“These are the parameters we are working within,” he said.

Editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.