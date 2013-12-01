Ukrainian nationalist protesters occupy Kiev city hall

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian nationalist protesters broke into Kiev’s city hall and were occupying at least part of the building during mass protests that drew several hundred thousands out on the streets to protest the government’s decision to forego an EU deal.

Nationalist leader Oleh Tyahniboh told Interfax that representatives of his party had taken over the building.

“Today literally 40 minutes ago, our boys took the Kiev Council,” he told crowds on Kiev’s Independence Square.