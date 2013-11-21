Germany says 'ball in Ukraine's court' after drops pact with EU

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Thursday the European Union still wanted a friendly relationship with Ukraine despite its withdrawal from a trade pact with the bloc, but it was now up to Kiev to decide how to proceed.

“Our interest in good relations with Ukraine is unbroken and our offer of a real partnership still stands,” Westerwelle said after President Viktor Yanukovich’s government said it would suspend work on the EU pact and renew dialogue with Russia.

“The ball is in Kiev’s court. It is their sovereign right to decide on their path freely,” the German foreign minister said in a statement, which spoke of a wish for Ukraine to share the EU’s values and choose a “European path of development”.