Germany says 'ball in Ukraine's court' after drops pact with EU
November 21, 2013 / 3:08 PM / 4 years ago

Germany says 'ball in Ukraine's court' after drops pact with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Thursday the European Union still wanted a friendly relationship with Ukraine despite its withdrawal from a trade pact with the bloc, but it was now up to Kiev to decide how to proceed.

“Our interest in good relations with Ukraine is unbroken and our offer of a real partnership still stands,” Westerwelle said after President Viktor Yanukovich’s government said it would suspend work on the EU pact and renew dialogue with Russia.

“The ball is in Kiev’s court. It is their sovereign right to decide on their path freely,” the German foreign minister said in a statement, which spoke of a wish for Ukraine to share the EU’s values and choose a “European path of development”.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Gareth Jones

