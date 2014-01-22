FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU condemns violence, deaths in Ukraine protests
#World News
January 22, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

EU condemns violence, deaths in Ukraine protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union condemned the escalating violence in Ukraine on Wednesday and called on the country’s government and opposition to “engage in a genuine dialogue” after three people were killed during protests.

“I strongly condemn the violent escalation of events in Kiev overnight leading to casualties. The reported deaths of several protesters is a source of extreme worry,” EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a statement.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Luke Baker

