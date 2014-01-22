EU condemns violence, deaths in Ukraine protests

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union condemned the escalating violence in Ukraine on Wednesday and called on the country’s government and opposition to “engage in a genuine dialogue” after three people were killed during protests.
“I strongly condemn the violent escalation of events in Kiev overnight leading to casualties. The reported deaths of several protesters is a source of extreme worry,” EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a statement.
