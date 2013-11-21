FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Not signing EU pact would be grounds for impeachment: Ukraine opposition
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

Not signing EU pact would be grounds for impeachment: Ukraine opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Failure by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to sign a landmark trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union would be grounds for impeachment, opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk said on Thursday.

Speaking shortly after the government announced it was suspending preparations for signing the pact with the EU and renewing dialogue with Russia, Yatsenyuk said if Yanukovich refused now to sign with the EU bloc it would amount to “state treason and grounds for impeachment”.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov should now resign, he added.

The agreement is scheduled to be signed in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on November 29.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.